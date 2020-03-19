'Now hiring' signs up at Brookshire's

TYLER — The Brookshire Grocery Company is in need of individuals interested in working in both their retail units, as well as at the Tyler Distribution Center.
The additional workers are needed as grocery providers work to fulfill the needs of the community that are facing the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Morning and afternoon shifts are available at the retail locations.
The company's hiring center, locating next to Brookshire's on Rice Road, will be open through next week.
The center's hours of operation are from 9-11 a.m. and from 3-6 p.m.
