Number of COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County grows by 21

Officials with the Cherokee County Health Department (CCHD) have confirmed an additional 21 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours.
A total of 271 county residents have be infected with the virus, of which 173 are classified as active cases, 96 patients have recovered, and two people have died.
Of the 271 total cases, 249 have involved Cherokee County residents while 22 have been linked to a state facility located in the county.
Jacksonville residents account for 155 (57.2 percent) of the cases, 44 cases involve Rusk residents, the Rusk State Hospital accounts for 17 cases, and 16 cases are citizens of Bullard, according to information received from the CCHD.
The latest figures from the City of Jacksonville indicates that 105 residents of the city have contracted COVID-19, with 81 active cases and 24 recoveries noted.
Those 40-years-old or younger account for 68 (64.7 percent) of the city's cases. The 21-30 age group has 30 (28.6 percent) infected with the virus.
Texas Health and Human Services has a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People can call the Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week toll-free at (833) 986 - 1919.
