Number of COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County increases to 10

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cherokee County grew to 10 on Thursday morning after the Cherokee County Health District (CCHD) confirmed the latest case.
It is the CCHD's policy to not release the location of those that are diagnosed with the virus.
Of the 10 confirmed cases, five individuals have recovered, four still have COVID-19 and one person has died.
The latest case of the pathogen is thought to be due to community spread according to health officials.
