Number of COVID-19 cases in East Texas tops 200

There are currently 204 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the East Texas region, according to figures released by NET Health.
Two more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Nacogdoches County on Sunday.
One victim is in home isolation, the other is hospitalized.
Nacogdoches County officials confirmed two new cases of the virus on Sunday. There are now 21 confirmed cases of the virus in the county.
Over in Rusk County, another case was verified on Saturday, bringing the county's total to 12.
The latest patient is from the Mount Enterprise area in the southern part of the county. The individual is thought to have contracted the virus by community spread.
