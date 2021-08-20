Number of new COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County rose sharply on Thur.

There were 45 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cherokee County on Thursday, which was greater than any of the neighboring counties of similar size.
Rusk County had 36 new cases on Thur., with Leon County reporting 13.
Anderson and Henderson counties did not report any newly confirmed cases on Thur.
Henderson County has the highest number of cases, 38, that are averaged over the past seven days.
Cherokee follows with 33 cases and Rusk is close behind with 30.
The seven-day average in Anderson County stands at 14, with Leon County averaging 10 new cases a day over the past week.
According to the vaccine.gov website, as of 1:40 p.m. on Friday, COVID-19 vaccine was available at CVS Pharmacy and Wal-Mart Pharmacy in Jacksonville and Chapman's Pharmacy in Rusk.
In addition, Brookshire's Pharmacy in Bullard also has vaccine available.
The availability of vaccine changes rapidly and individuals are encouraged to phone the pharmacy of their choice to schedule an appointment, and to check vaccine availability.
