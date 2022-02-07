Number of newly detected COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County continues to fall
The latest look at the COVID 19 numbers from Cherokee County indicates positive trends, as well as negative ones.

Good news, first.

The county has averaged 24 new cases a day over the past 14 days, according to a New York Times report, which is significantly lower than what it has been in recent weeks.

The number of new cases has dropped a whopping 59%, according to the report, which was as of Sunday.

Areas of concern continue to be the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 that are taking place in Cherokee County and the high rate of positive tests that are being recorded.

Cherokee County's hospitalization rate has grown 43% in the last two weeks and 41% of the COVID-19 tests have been returned as positive for the virus. This does not include at-home test results.

In the last 14 days, six Cherokee County residents have died as a result of the virus.

