According to Cherokee County officials, a local resident has died from complications related to COVID-19.
"It is with sadness that we announce that one of Cherokee County's residents has passed away from complications relating to COVID-19," a Thursday evening press release stated.
The release said the person had been hospitalized and had an underlying medical condition.
"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones," the release said.
The virus most commonly spreads through respiratory droplets, such as coughs and sneezes. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath and may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.
