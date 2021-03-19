Only Rusk State Hospital to receive COVID-19 vaccine next week

The Rusk State Hospital will be the only organization or provider in Cherokee County to receive additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week, according to information released by the Texas Health and Human Services department on Friday afternoon.
Rusk State Hospital is scheduled to receive 100 doses of the Merderna vaccine the week of March 22.
Both UT Health (Hwy. 271 North) and Net Health East Texas in Tyler should be receiving 3,510 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week. Cherokee County residents are eligible to receive COVID-19 shots in counties other than Cherokee.
You must make an appointment in advance to receive a vaccination at any of the locations. Walk-ins are not able to be accommodated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.