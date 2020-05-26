The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) is scheduled to open the first week in June.
P-EBT is a one-time food benefit for families who lost access to free or reduced-price meals due to school closures associated with coronavirus (COVID-19).
Eligible P-EBT families should receive application instructions from schools in late May.
P-EBT food benefits are for children who received SNAP food benefits for March 2020 and children who are certified for free or reduced-price school meals during the 2019-20 Texas school year.
For more information, visit: hhs.texas.gov/PEBT
