A lakeside celebration is slated for Saturday, as local residents celebrate Independence Day, while other entities will observe the national holiday on Friday, July 3, with a day off.
Government offices, including Cherokee County and the cities within, will close their offices Friday; however, Cuney City Hall will remain pen until noon, an employee said.
Financial institutions will be closed, as will the Jacksonville Progress, which will publish its weekend edition on Friday, July 3, as the U.S. Postal Service will not be delivering mail on July 4.
Lake Jacksonville will host its annual fireworks display, launching fireworks from a barge, beginning about 9 p.m. Saturday. Visitors will be able to see the display from the concession area off Byrd Road.
Meanwhile, two events have been canceled due to the pandemic.
Lake Striker Resort officials announced Monday afternoon that Saturday’s Independence Day celebration has been canceled.
“We have determined that the risk is to big to our community and vendors at this time to have a large event. It is our hope that the coronavirus has run it’s course and all can resume normal lives and public gatherings for upcoming events,” officials said in a text . “Everyone have a safe 4th of July.”
Elsewhere, the 13th Annual 4th of July Parade and Celebration in Rusk has been canceled by the Rusk Rotary Club. According to officials, Rotary International requested that all of its clubs around the world limit their respective social gatherings and events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jacksonville's Buckner Park Pool will be open to normal operating hours throughout the Independence Day weekend festivities, city officials said.
