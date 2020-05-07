Precautionary Lockdown lifted at Skyview Unit in Rusk

CORRECTION: The Hodge Unit was not previously on a Precautionary Lockdown.
A Precautionary Lockdown at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's (TDCJ) Skyview and Hodge Units in Rusk has been lifted, according to information released by the TDCJ.
A Precautionary Lockdown is issued when a positive COVID-19 test comes back and lasts for a period of at least 14 days.
More than 45,700 offenders remain on Precautionary Lockdown in lockups across the state.
The number of offenders that have been placed on Medical Restriction is 21,242.
Lawbreakers that may have come in contact with an employee or offender with a positive or pending COVID-19 test are placed on Medical Restriction.
Currently the Skyview Unit has one test pending, two negative tests recorded and no positive tests among its offender population.
At the Hodge Unit, there is one test pending, one negative test on file and no positive tests having been received.
As previously reported, five employees at Skyview have tested positive for the pathogen.
No employees at the Hodge Unit have tested positive.
System wide, the TDCJ reports that 504 employees (staff members as well as contractors) and 1,336 offenders have tested positive for the virus.
Five employee and 23 offender deaths have occurred.
The Skyview Unit can house up to 528 offenders while the Hodge Unit has a capacity of 989.
