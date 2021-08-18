President Joe Biden said that nursing home staffs must be vaccinated against COVID-19, or the facility will be in danger of losing federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.
The announcement was made on Wednesday afternoon in a White House address.
The news was first reported by CNN.
The new directive, will come in the form of a regulation to be issued shortly by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
It could come come as early as sometime in September.
Federal data indicates that hundreds of thousand nursing home employees throughout the United States have not been immunized, despite the fact that nursing home residents are considered to be in the high risk group.
