AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday afternoon said that President Donald Trump has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for Texas.
“This will expand the resources available to Texas (and) speed our ability to robustly respond to coronavirus,” Abbott said.
More specifically, the state has asked for resources to overcome a lack of medical equipment, testing supplies and hospital beds.
A little more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Lone Star State, including 25 in East Texas.
Fifteen people have died from coronavirus in Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.