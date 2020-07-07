REMINDER: Free walk up COVID-19 testing in Troup today

Thunderstorms likely. High 82F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: July 7, 2020 @ 2:22 pm
Jacksonville, Texas
Free COVID-19 testing is being conducted until 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Cameron-Jarvis Municiple Library, 102 S. Georgia St., in Troup.
No appointment is necessary to be tested.
Testing will be given to Troup residents as well as non-residents.
