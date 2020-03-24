Effective March 26, 2020, Rusk City Hall offices will be closed to the public until further notice.
“We will be available to assist by phone at (903) 683-2213; our are hours 8 a.m to 5 p.m.,” according to a notice sent Tuesday by City Manager Jim Dunaway.
“If you need to make a water payment we have the night drop for your convenience or you can pay online at www.rusktx.org, under utility payments. The utility department will temporarily take payments by phone during this Texas Declared State of Emergency,” according to the notice.
“For our online court payments, you can go to www.certifiedpayments.net – you will need Bureau Code #7435389 and your citation number and amount of citation,” it added. “You may also pay by phone, 1-866-549-1010, with Bureau code #7435389 and your citation number and amount of citation.”
