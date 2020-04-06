Rusk ISD discontinues grab-n-go meals

RUSK — The Rusk Independent School District will no longer provide grab-n-go meals to students.
With several cases of individuals who tested coronavirus (COVID-19) having participated in the preparation or delivery of meals last week in various school districts in Texas, Rusk ISD officials decided to end the distribution of lunches so as to avoid any chance that COVID-19 could be passed through the lunch program process.
Lunches will again be served beginning on May 5.
Also, in order to lower the risk of the virus being transmitted, the school district has modified its learning packet distribution process.
All schools will have packets available for pick up on April 15. This is the only day that the packets can be retrieved.
The packets will contain a month's worth of material.
The district will announce within the next week the details on how to pick up the packets.
Additional plans are being made for digital learning opportunities.
