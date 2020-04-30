Rusk ISD: Grab-n-go lunches available starting on Monday

Grab-n-go lunches will once again be available at the Rusk Elementary School campus beginning on Monday, May 4, according to the Rusk Independent School District Child Nutrition Department.
Sack lunches may be picked up from 11:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M., Monday through Thursday. Children will received two lunches on Thursday since lunches are not served on Fridays.
The lunch program was discontinued in early April to eliminate the possibility of the transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) taking place between those who prepared and distributed the lunches and recipients of the meals.
Rusk Elementary School is located at 300 Henderson St.
