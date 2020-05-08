Rusk sets a date for high school graduation

The Rusk Independent School District will hold an in-person graduation ceremony for its high school seniors on Friday, June 5.
The program will begin at 8 p.m. and will take place at Eagle Stadium and will follow the guidelines issued by the Texas Education Agency in regard to preventing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The district will be announcing the specifics, such as crowd limits, social distancing procedures, etc. in the near future.
