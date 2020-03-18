RUSK – As part of ongoing efforts to help stem a novel coronavirus pandemic, local officials have announced new operating hours at Rusk City Hall.
Beginning Thursday, March 19, city hall offices will be operating from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with telephone assistance available by dialing 903-683-2213, according to a notice issued Tuesday.
Residents may make water payments at the night drop at City Hall, as well as online at www.rusktx.org, under “utility payments.”
The water department will temporarily take payments by phone during this Texas Declared State of Emergency.
For online municipal court payments, visit www.certifiedpayments.net, then enter Bureau Code # 7435389, then citation number, the notice stated.
Payments also may be made by phone using the same information, and dialing 1-866-549-1010, it added.
