Rusk State Hospital leads all state hospitals in number of COVID-19 deaths

RUSK — COVID-19 has attacked the Rusk State Hospital (RSH) in a significant way.
According to information provided by Texas Health and Human Services, through Wednesday, four patient deaths attributed to the virus had been recorded at RSH.
This number is twice that of the other nine state hospitals combined — San Antonio State Hospital and Terrell State Hospital have had one fatality apiece. None of the other state hospitals in Texas have reported a fatality linked to the virus.
RSH also leads in the number of recovered patients (69) and the number of patients that are currently infected (10). Big Spring State Hospital leads the state in the number of active positive cases with 25.
RSH is an in-patient facility providing psychiatric treatment and care for 220 patients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.