NET Health has received confirmation of the second death in East Texas related to COVID-19, according to a post on the entity's Facebook page.
The individual was a 47-year-old female who was hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 symptoms, and was the confirmed case announced by Van Zandt County on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, the post stated.
“The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to follow recommendations from health officials,” says George Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of NET Health. “This is now a team sport. It is critical for everyone to play their part and to help us 'flatten the curve' of COVID-19 having a devastating impact in East Texas.”
If you have been exposed to a sick traveler, have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please contact your healthcare provider.
More info about ways to slow disease transmission are maintained at https://www.MyNETHealth.org/coronavirus.
