Sen. Cornyn explains what latest relief bill means for Texans

WASHINGTON—After hundreds of video conference calls, phone conversations, and socially-distanced meetings with Texans over the past few months, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following information about the new COVID-19 relief bill – the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection, and Schools (HEALS) Act – announced by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
How the HEALS Act helps Texans:
Supports Texas workers and their jobs:
Extends an added federal unemployment insurance benefit for Texans out of work
Provides $1,200 direct assistance payments to Texans earning less than $75,000 annually
Extends employee retention tax credit to help stabilize Texas jobs
Adds $90 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program, in addition to the more than $130 billion still remaining in the program
Expands the Paycheck Protection Program to include Main Street advocates and 501(c)(6)s
Supports educators and students at all levels:
Extends student loan deferment program from CARES Act
Provides $70 billion in federal funding for K-12 schools
Provides $29 billion in direct funds for higher education
Provides $5 billion for the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund
Supports our health care workers in fighting the coronavirus:
Provides an additional $25 billion for healthcare provider relief fund
Adds $16 billion for testing, contact tracing, and surveillance, on top of $9 billion still available from previous bills
Adds $26 billion for vaccine development
Adds $15.5 billion to NIH for research
Appropriates $4.5 billion to care for Americans’ mental health, suicide prevention, and substance use disorder services
Provides $7.6 billion for Community Health Centers
o Provides $225 million for rural health clinics
Protects frontline health care workers (as well as charities, educators, and small businesses) following public health guidelines from expensive and timely lawsuits
Cares for our children through the pandemic:
Includes an additional $15 billion for childcare assistance
Cares for foster youth, including kids aging out of the system, with $50 million and increased flexibility in program requirements
Appropriates $10 million for state courts handling child abuse and neglect cases
Aids farmers and ranchers and facilitates the food supply chain:
Adds $20 billion in direct assistance for the agricultural industry and strengthens the farm safety net
Aids state and local governments:
Adds flexibility for state and local governments using CARES Act funds, of which at least 15% must still be passed to downstream governments
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.