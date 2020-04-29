SFA plans on starting fall semester as planned (Aug. 24)

NACOGDOCHES — Stephen F. Austin State University President Dr. Scott A. Gordon says that the institution is committed to beginning the fall semester on schedule, beginning on Aug. 24.
Gordon outlined the plan in a message sent to students last week.
The exact format of classes is still being developed by university officials, as SFA continues its fight to protect students, faculty members and staff from the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
SFA is working on a Lumberjack Flex Model that will appeal to the wide variety of students, their learning styles, price sensitivities, and geographic locations. This model also will be sensitive to the fact that a resurgence of COVID-19 could occur, and if so, we will be prepared to mitigate its impact on teaching and learning.
The Lumberjack Flex Model, as well as the specific plans for the fall semester, is expected to be released by the end of June in order to give students and faculty time to prepare for the semester.
