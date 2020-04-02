A sixth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cherokee County. This individual does not have a history of travel and is not a contact of any of the five previous cases. Health care providers and public health will remain in contact with this individual, as well as any close contacts, if they believe they may be at risk of infection.
Human coronaviruses are most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, such as coughs and sneezes. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People who are at higher risk for serious complications are those with underlying health conditions and those who are over the age of 65. We would like to remind everyone to take these steps:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Be sure to call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread.
Texas Health and Human Services has launched a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This new resource offers COVID-19-related mental health support for all Texans. People can call the Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week toll-free at (833) 986 - 1919. Further information on COVID-19 can be found at https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/ and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
