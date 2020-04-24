Skyview Unit in Rusk on precautionary lockdown due to virus

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice's (TDCJ) Skyview Unit in Rusk is on a precautionary lockdown after five employees have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
No inmates at the prison have tested positive at this time.
The lockdown extends for 14 days from the date of a positive test. Those dates may be extended to the date of the most recent positive test.
Precautionary lockdowns are currently in place at 40 TDCJ facilities. The lockdowns are affecting 45,210 inmates, according to information on the TDCJ website.
The Skyview Unit has a capacity of 528 inmates and is located at 379 FM 2972 in Rusk.
Cherokee County Public Health Department public information officer Grace Mikhail said Friday morning that these numbers are not included as part of the 13 cases reported thus far in Cherokee County.
“I cannot speak for the employees, but (COVID-19 figures) depend on what their county of residence is,” she explained.
