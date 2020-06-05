Skyview Unit reports 3 active cases of COVID-19

RUSK — As of Thursday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Skyview Unit in Rusk reported two active cases of COVID-19 among its offenders and a single active case in its employee ranks.
There have been five recoveries of the prison's employees.
Fifty offenders housed at Skyview are on Medical Restriction.
Medical Restriction separates and restricts the movement of well persons who may have been exposed to a communicable disease to see if they become ill. These people may have been exposed to a disease and do not know it, or they may have the disease but do not show symptoms.
There are no confirmed cases of the virus at the Hodge Unit, which is also located in Rusk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.