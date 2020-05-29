Slight uptick in COVID-19 cases at Skyview Unit

RUSK — The latest round of coronavirus (COVID-19) tests results shows one offender and two employees have tested positive for the virus at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Skyview Unit in Rusk.
Ten negative tests were recorded among offenders tested.
Currently 47 offenders are under Medical Restriction at Skyview. Medical Restriction separates and restricts the movement of well persons who may have been exposed to a communicable disease to see if they become ill. These people may have been exposed to a disease and do not know it, or they may have the disease but do not show symptoms.
One offender is in Medical Isolation.
