TYLER – NET Health has confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases in Smith County, equating to a one-day increase from 62 to 75.
According to a release issued Monday evening by the department, the Smith County COVID-19 Dashboard illustrates eight of these individuals were exposed due to community spread and two-thirds of all confirmed cases in Smith County are under the age of 60.
“Community spread means there is more than one possible source for COVID-19 to become acquired by any individual," said George Roberts, chief executive officer of NET Health. “The public has the responsibility, more than ever, to follow recommendations from health officials, such as physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, while also remaining socially connected with family members and friends using technology.”
If you have been exposed to a sick traveler, or have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, and you are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please contact your healthcare provider.
If you believe you have COVID-19 symptoms, please be sure to call before going to your doctor or emergency department to prevent any potential spread. More info about ways to slow disease transmission are maintained at https://www.NETHealthCOVID19.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.