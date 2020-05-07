Smith County now has 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19

With the addition of five newly confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Smith County in the past 24 hours, the county now has recorded a total of 170 cases.
The number of recoveries continues to be.
Jesse Orval (J.O.) Crosby Jr. was born on January 28, 1926, to Hettye Agnes Crosby and Jesse Orval Crosby Sr. J.O. entered eternal life on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Jacksonville at the age of 94. He grew up in Kountze, Texas, and was a scholar and athlete throughout his school days. He graduat…
RUSK - John "Jay" Mannix, age 71, of Rusk, passed away on April 22, 2020. Jay was born in Red Bank, New Jersey, to parents John and Mary Mannix. He was preceded in death by both parents. He is survived by Linda, his wife of 20 years; son, William "Bill" Mannix; stepdaughters, Trish Takeda an…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.