Smith County now has 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19

TYLER — Six new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were reported to NET Health late Thursday.
Two of patients are in home isolation and four have been hospitalized. All contracted the virus via community spread.
Smith County leads East Texas with 53 total confirmed cases.
In Gregg County, three new cases have been confirmed.
Two of the individuals are in home isolation and one is hospitalized. Two of the most recent cases were travel related and one was attributed to community spread.
Gregg County now has 10 confirmed cases of the virus.
“With the establishment of community spread in East Texas, the public has the responsibility, more than ever, to practice physical distancing behaviors and follow recommendations from health officials and from municipalities,” said George Roberts, NET Health CEO.
If you have been exposed to a sick traveler, have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please contact your healthcare provider. You will also need to self-isolate from the public for 14 days.
