Smith County virus recoveries greater than number of new cases

According to the latest facts and figures from Northeast Texas Public Health that were released on Friday, two new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in the county, while six new recoveries have been documented.
The agency releases its numbers on Tuesday and Friday.
A total of 146 cases of the contagion have been documented, with 91 recoveries having been made.
Currently there are 51 active cases of the virus in Smith County to go along with the 91 recoveries and four deaths.
Bullard and Troup each have two residents that have been confirmed having COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.