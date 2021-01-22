Some of President Biden's early mandates affect county residents

President Joe Biden hit the ground running this week, signing several executive orders that are designed to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
Some of those mandates directly impact Cherokee County citizens, as well as Americans from coast to coast.
One of the new policies requires that masks be worn, and social distancing be practiced, at all times when on federal property. Most United States Post Office facilities are located on federal plots.
Masks are now required for those traveling via airline flights, trains and public buses (intercity as well as interstate).
The President asked Americans to wear masks for the next 100 days, as the nation's leaders and public health officials work to formulate plans to get the virus under control in the United States.
According to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, more than 406,000 Americans have died as a result of coronavirus.
While the number of new cases is declining in America, the number of deaths continues to set new records.
On Thursday, 4,375 people died from the virus, which is a new daily record. The previous high was 4,327 recorded on Jan. 13.
