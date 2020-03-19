Southside Bank temporarily closes select locations including Bullard branch

Southside Bank temporarily closed 17 of its East Texas branches on Thursday, in accordance with the Center for Disease Control's recommendations in battling coronavirus (COVID-19).
Only one branch in the Cherokee County-southern Smith County area is included in the closures, with that being the Bullard location (213 North Doctor M. Roper Parkway), located inside Brookshire's.
Southside Bank-Jacksonville is not affected by the temporary closings.
Other locations that have closed are located in Chandler, Flint, Hawkins, Lindale, Longview (two locations), Lufkin (two locations), Tyler (six locations) and Whitehouse.
