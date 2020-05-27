Splash Kingdom to open up on Friday

Splash Kingdom water parks in Canton and Nacogdoches are scheduled to open on Friday, according to a media release issued by the company.
The capacity of each complex will be restricted in order to conform with federal, state and local guidelines that have been put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Admission tickets will be sold online, and reservation systems will stagger guest entry in order that social distancing may take place.
Guests are encouraged to buy individual day tickets, season passes or 3-day passes online at https://splashkingdomwaterpark.com. All daily admissions will be sold online for use on specific days.
The release stated that season pass holders will be granted entry 15 minutes before the park opens to the public each day. This guarantees that season pass holders who arrive early will be admitted to the park. Several pricing promotions are available online now.
Parents who wish to have a life jacket available for small children are encouraged to bring their own to the park. While life jackets provided by the park will be sanitized between uses, coming with your own life jacket will ensure you won’t have to wait for one to be available.
"After the stress and uncertainty we’ve all lived with these last few months, everyone here deserves to have something positive happen. We can’t wait to open the gates on the 29th and greet families returning to Splash Kingdom!” said Johnny Blevins, Splash Kingdom President/CEO.
