State makes it easy to sign up for COVID-19 immunizations

Earlier this week Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that that the state will be distributing the bulk of its COVID-19 vaccine to 28 mega hubs that are located through the state.
All Phase 1A and 1B individuals are eligible to receive a shot at any of the mega hubs in the state, regardless of what county they reside in.
Phase 1A covers all front-line healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities.
People over 65, or with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID 19, are covered under Phase 1B.
Two hubs are located in Tyler; one hosted by the UT Health Sciences Center, the other by the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
For more information, or to sign up for an appointment top get immunized at the UT Health Science Center (located on Hwy. 271 in north Tyler) go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/UT
To register for a shot, or for more details on the immunizations clinics provided by the Northeast Texas Public Health District, go to nethealthcovid19.org/
Vaccinations are given by appointment only.
There is a waiting list for both locations and as more vaccine becomes available, those on the waiting list will be contacted to schedule an appointment.
More vaccine is scheduled to arrive each week.
Those interested in signing up for COVID-19 immunizations at another location in Texas can visit www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine-hubs.aspx
