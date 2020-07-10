State to partner with Omnicare for COVID-19 testing in nursing homes

AUSTIN — The State of Texas will be forming an alliance with Omnicare, a CVS Health company, to conduct testing of patients and staff in nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the state.
The announcement came on Friday from Governor Greg Abbott's office in the form of a news release.
“This partnership will provide on-site same-day testing and results for both facility staff and their residents,” the statement said.
Abbott said by the state joining forces with Omnicare, that it would be “crucial to ramping up testing in Texas and mitigating the spread of this virus—especially among our most vulnerable populations.”
“At Omnicare, we are continuously exploring solutions to directly address availability and access to COVID-19 testing for the long-term-care industry,” Jim Love, Omnicare President, said
Testing in assisted living facilities began Thursday. State testing teams completed testing of all nursing home staff and residents in June.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.