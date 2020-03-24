Stay-at-home order issued for Harris County, including Houston

HOUSTON — Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a stay-at-home order for Harris County, which includes the city of Houston, the nation's fourth-largest city, on Tuesday morning.
The mandate will begin at midnight on Tuesday.
All non-essential businesses will be shuttered in an effort to limit the mobility of residents in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
City officials are expected to issue a list of the essential businesses later today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.