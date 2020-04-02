TAPPS pushes back competition start date to May 4

The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) announced on Tuesday that they are delaying the resumption of spring academic and athletic activities until May 4.
Spring sports sanctioned by the organization include baseball, softball, tennis, track and field as well as golf.
A previous directive from the organization indicated that TAPPS was aiming for an April 13 return.
TAPPS executive director Bryan Bunselmeyer said that the new tentative schedule is in response to coronavirus (COVID-19).
The new guideline is in accordance with national, state and local authorizations that have been issued this week.
TAPPS's new start-up date also mirrors that of the University Interscholastic League.
Under the new plan TAPPS members would be able to return to practice on May 4 and conduct scrimmages that week.
May 11 is the first day an actual competition between schools would be able to take place.
TAPPS also has a plan in place, which is subject to change if necessary, for the state tennis championships to be held on May 11-16.
