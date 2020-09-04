TCU-SMU football game postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

The season opener between TCU and SMU, scheduled for Sept. 11, has been postponed, according to a news release from TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati.
Several members of the TCU football team and staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19, which forced the postponement.
While no make-up date was announced, Donati said that both schools are committed to working on finding an agreeable playing date.
Former Jacksonville High standout Deshawn McCuin is a member of the TCU team.
TCU will now open the season on Sept. 26 against Iowa State. That will also be the Big XII opener for the horned frogs.
