TDCJ in Rusk grieves the passing of two of its employees

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Skyview/Hodge Units in Rusk have lost two employees recently.
The TDCJ family is of heavy heart, according to a post on social media, following the deaths of Barry Deckard, who served as a case manager and Michael Harper, a maintenance supervisor who had worked for the TDCJ for over 22 years.
According to a published report in the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Harper tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 13 and was admitted to a Tyler hospital on Oct. 19. Due to breathing complications, Harper was placed on a ventilator on Nov. 3.
According to the report he died on Tuesday evening.
“Michael Harper was always the first to contribute to TDCJ in every way he could even volunteering for service above and beyond his normal duties,” TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends and we hope they are blessed with the knowledge that he was a kind and caring man willing to help anyone day or night.”
As of 3:06 p.m. Thursday, 1,200,674 positive cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in Texas and 21,742 individuals have died of the disease.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.