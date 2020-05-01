TDCJ inmate dies in Tennessee Colony lockup; COVID-19 a factor

James Matthews, 68, who was incarcerated at a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility in Tennessee Colony in Anderson County has died in his cell.
Matthews was found unresponsive inside of the Beto Unit on April 13 after being tested for COVID-19 on April 9. There was no indication from TDCJ if the test results had been received prior to Matthews' death.
A preliminary autopsy report suggested that COVID-19 contributed to Matthews' death.
At the time of his passing, Matthews had served 17 years of a 40-year sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child out of Hopkins County.
