Testing to begin for those in state-run homes, psychiatric hospitals

In a Thursday afternoon release, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that he has ordered the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to begin testing all patients, residents and staff at the 23 state-run homes for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Also included in the mandate is patients, residents and staff of state-run psychiatric hospitals.
"By expanding widespread COVID-19 testing to our state hospitals and state supported living centers, we are better equipped to identify and mitigate these potential hot spots and protect our most vulnerable populations," Abbott said in a statement.
