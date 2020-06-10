Texas A&M to require face coverings beginning on Monday

Texas A&M President Michael K. Young notified Texas A&M faculty, staff and students on Wednesday that face coverings will be required starting on Monday.
A cloth face covering, surgical mask, etc. must be worn by all individuals (faculty, staff, students and visitors) on the Texas A&M campus.
The mandate covers indoor public areas on campus including non-private offices or residential spaces, lobbies, restrooms, teaching and research laboratories, common spaces in residence halls, conference rooms and break rooms.
Masks will also have to be worn in outdoor spaces where six feet or more of physical distancing is difficult to maintain.
Individuals were advised to have at least three face coverings to use throughout the week, in order to begin each day with a new or cleaned face covering.
