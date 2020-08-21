Texas agency to monitor and report COVID-19 cases in public schools

Beginning in September data will be available to the public indicating the number of positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and outbreaks that have been reported by public schools in the state.
School districts will be required to report their confirmed cases to the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), who have joined forces with the Texas Education Agency (TEA) on the project.
“Data on the number of cases in schools is of paramount interest to parents, students, teachers, staff. public health experts, policymakers and the larger community,” a news release said. “This information will be submitted to the DSHS anytime there is a positive case in a campus community. TEA is collaborating with school superintendents on the reporting process and will finalize it in the coming days.”
