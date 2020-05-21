Texas bars to reopen Friday but with COVID-19 restrictions

One of the last types of businesses to reopen in Texas — bars, clubs and wine tasting rooms — will be able to resume serving their patrons on Friday.
Those planning on visiting their favorite watering hole in the days ahead may wish to familiarize themselves with a few ground rules that have recently been communicated from state officials in order to control the transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).
Bars will be limited to 25 percent capacity to start with.
The Neon Country, a popular Jacksonville night club, advised its patrons on its Facebook page to, “come early, because we're only allowing, at this time, 25 percent (capacity) to enter.”
Sounds like good advice.
State guidelines discourage dancing and other close-contact interactions.
If an establishment has interactive games, look for them to be out of service.
Customers should be seated at tables, and not be allowed to order at the bar, with no more than six people at a table, and the tables spaced six-feet apart.
If menus are used, they should be disposable ones, and drink glasses, silverware and condiments should be of the single-use variety.
The Neon Country said they will be working hard to insure everyone has a fun time, while at the same time following a few recommendations for staying safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.