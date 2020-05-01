Texas' COVID-19 death toll hits single day record on Thursday

AUSTIN — Texas' coronavirus death toll hit a single-day high of 50 on Thursday, just as the state was preparing for a slow reboot of one of the world’s largest economies by reopening retail, restaurants, malls and movies to limited amounts of customers.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's stay-at-home order expires Friday. The state-reported death toll of 119 over the past three days marks the deadliest stretch since Texas' first fatality in the pandemic was recorded March 17. Thursday's 1,033 new cases is the first time the state has been over 1,000 since April 10.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.