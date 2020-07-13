Texas COVID-19: More than 8,000 new cases and 80 deaths tallied on Sunday

Although the daily totals were down from Saturday, Sunday's number of newly confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and deaths were steep in Texas.
A total of 8,196 newly confirmed cases were logged on Sunday, as was 80 deaths.
According to the Texas Department State Health Services, as of Sunday, a total of 258,658 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed by laboratory testing in Texas.
The agency also reported 3,192 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.