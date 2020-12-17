About 95,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to 23 different sites throughout Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference Thursday, Dec. 17, at the UPS Distribution Center in Austin.
With an additional 129,675 doses to be delivered to 87 sites Thursday, the total number of doses will top 224,000 across 110 providers in 34 counties.
This number will increase significantly as more vaccines are produced and with the upcoming distribution of the Moderna vaccine.
"It is a historic week in the Lone Star State as the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive in our communities," Abbott said.
"We are swiftly distributing these vaccines to health care workers across the state and will continue to ensure that Texans on the front lines have access to these life-saving immunizations."
By the end of the month, over a million vaccines will have been distributed to a variety of providers including hospitals, health centers, clinics and other medical practices, pharmacies, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent cares, long-term care facilities, local health departments, state hospitals, state supported living centers, and Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities.
Additionally, the Department of State Health Services will begin reserving doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week for the federal Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership. This program will begin the week of Dec. 28.
Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, joined Abbott at the press conference.
