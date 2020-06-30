Texas governor calls off elective surgeries in 4 additional counties

Cameron and Hidalgo counties in the Rio Grande Valley, along with Webb County (Laredo) and Nueces County (Corpus Christi) were added on Tuesday to a list of counties in the Lone Star State that have had elective surgeries and procedures suspended by Texas governor Gregg Abbott.
The move was made to insure that there will be an adequate number of hospital beds available for coronavirus patients, as these counties are experiencing a surge in hospitalizations associated with coronavirus.
Previously Bexar (San Antonio), Harris (Houston), Dallas and Travis (Austin) counties had elective procedures temporarily curtailed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.