Texas Health and Human Services says health care workers to get first COVID-19 vaccinations

On Monday the Texas Department Health and Human Services unveiled a COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan.
COVID-19 vaccines could be available as early as mid December, according to several published reports.
Once one or more of the vaccines are authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, vaccines will be in limited supply as production ramps up.
During this period Texas will receive regular shipments of vaccine from the federal government. The vaccines will be shipped directly to the COVID-19 vaccine providers as allocated by the Department of Health Services (DSHS).
DSHS has formed an Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel (EVAP) to make recommendations on vaccine allocation decisions. The panel has recommended, and the Texas Commissioner of Health has approved,the following guiding principles that provide the foundation for the Texas Vaccine Allocation process.
Texas will allocate COVID-19 vaccines that are in limited supply based on:
*Protecting health care workers who fill a critical role in care giving and preserving the lives of COVID-19 patients.
*Protecting front-line workers who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of their work.
*Protecting vulnerable populations who are at greater risk of severe disease and death if they contract COVID-19.
*Mitigating health inequities due to factors suck as demographics, poverty, insurance status and geography.
*Data-driven allocations using the best available scientific evidence and epidemiology.
*Geographic diversity through a balanced approach that considers access in urban and rural communities and in affected ZIP codes.
*Transparency through sharing allocations with the public and seeking public feedback.
First Tier
Health care workers (physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, and other support staff) that are included in the First Tier are hospital staff working directly with patients who are at high risk for COVID-19.
In addition, clinical staff providing laboratory services, pharmacy well as diagnostic and/or rehab services are also in the First Tier.
This group also includes Long-Term Care staff providing direct care at nursing homes, assisted living facilities and state-supported living centers.
Physicians, nurses, personal care assistants, custodial workers and food service staff are also in this group.
Others included in the First Tier include EMAS workers who transport and treat COVID-19 patients and home health care workers, including hospice care who interface with high-risk clients.
Second Tier
*Staff outpatient care offices who interact with symptomatic patients, includes:
+Physicians, nurses, and other support staff.
+Clinical staff providing diagnostic, laboratory and rehab services.
+Non 9-1-1 transporters for routine care.
*Direct care staff in free standing emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics.
*Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients who may have COVID-19.
*Public health and emergency response staff.
*Mortuary service providers to decedents with COVID-19, including embalmers, funeral home workers, medical examiners.
*School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers.
